On Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.) will be having a lunch fundraiser. Y.A.B. will be serving taco soup w/cheese and sour cream as a main dish. Water, fresh homemade tortilla chips, and one of Shirlene Yates famous cookies will also be included.
This month they are offering deliveries or to-go orders only at 413 Main Street in Kamiah. Lunches will be ready between Noon and 1:30 p.m., or until sold out. Each lunch will cost $5 and local, in town, deliveries in Kamiah and Kooskia are no extra fee. All proceeds help to sustain the newly opened teen center.
To place your order or for more information, contact the Y.A.B. Office, 1(208)-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
Orders can also be placed online at:
