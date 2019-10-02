Warm, delicious chili in October is a fall favorite. Combine it with corn bread, dessert, and beverages and you have a wonderful meal at the Clearwater Grange on Saturday, Oct. 5. The chili feed will begin at 4 p.m. and end around 7 p.m. Bring the family, see friends and neighbors, and visit the Wagon Road Museum. There will also be a silent auction on donations from local businesses and individuals.
Cost is by donation. Contributions for the chili feed are used to maintain the historic Grange Hall in Clearwater, only one of the few remaining intact in this area.
The Grange Hall also contains the Museum of the Elk City Wagon Road, where many items have been collected in the preservation efforts of the early 1900’s in Clearwater and along the Elk City Wagon Road leading to the gold mines near Elk City.
Donation of auction items are welcome. Contact Carole BonAnno with your help. 208-926-7465.
Come on up to Clearwater on Sally Ann Road, off Hwy 13, Oct. 5 and help us celebrate FALL.
