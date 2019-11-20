Plot: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.
Rated: PG
Starring: Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel
Genres: Animation | Adventure | Comedy
Movie Length: 1 hour 43 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Sunday Matinee 1:00 PM (Sunday only)
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!
