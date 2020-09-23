The New Mutants

Plot: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton 

Genres: Action | Horror | Sci-Fi

Movie Length: 1 hour 34 minutes

SHOWTIMES

Daily 6:30 PM

CLOSED MON-THURS

Admission Prices

$6 ages 2-11

• $8 adults • $7 seniors 60+

• Under age 2 free!

