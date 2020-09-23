Plot: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.
Rated: PG-13
Starring: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton
Genres: Action | Horror | Sci-Fi
Movie Length: 1 hour 34 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Daily 6:30 PM
CLOSED MON-THURS
Admission Prices
$6 ages 2-11
• $8 adults • $7 seniors 60+
• Under age 2 free!
