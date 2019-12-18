Plot: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.
Rated: PG-13
Starring: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
Movie Length: 2 hours 21 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Tuesday, Dec. 24 ONLY
1 p.m. matinee/no evening show
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!
