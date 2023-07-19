Plot: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames
Genres: action | adventure | thriller
Rated: PG-13
Length: 2 hours 43 minutes
SHOWTIMES
OPEN: 4 Days this Week
Thursday-Sunday
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
• $8 per ticket per person
• Under age 2 free!
