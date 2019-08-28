Men in Black

Plot: The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani

Genres: Adventure | Action | Comedy

Movie Length: 1 hour 54 minutes

SHOWTIMES

Daily 6:30 PM

Admission Prices

$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.