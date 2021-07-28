Plot: Based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.
Rated: PG-13
Starring: Dwayne Johnson Emily Blunt Edgar Ramírez
Genres: action | adventure | comedy
Movie Length: 2 hours 7 minutes
SHOWTIMES
OPEN:
TWO WEEKS
Friday - Thursday
July 30 - August 12
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
• $8 per ticket per person
• Under age 2 free!
