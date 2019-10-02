Plot: A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society.
Rated: R
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thriller
Movie Length: 2 hours 1 minute
SHOWTIMES
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!
