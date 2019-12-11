Plot: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
Rated: PG-13
Starring: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal
Genres: Action | Biography | Drama
Movie Length: 2 hours 32 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.