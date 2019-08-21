Dora

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Plot: Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Rated: PG

Starring: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña

Genres: Adventure | Family

Movie Length: 1 hour 42 minutes

SHOWTIMES

Daily 6:30 PM

Admission Prices

$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.