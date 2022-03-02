the batman 2022

Plot: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano

Genres: Action | Crime | Drama

Rated: PG-13

Length: 2 hours 55 minutes

SHOWTIMES

OPEN: 4 Days a Week

Thursday - Sunday

Daily 6:30 PM

Admission Prices

• $8 per ticket per person

• Under age 2 free!

