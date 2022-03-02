Plot: When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.
Starring: Zoë Kravitz, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
Rated: PG-13
Length: 2 hours 55 minutes
SHOWTIMES
OPEN: 4 Days a Week
Thursday - Sunday
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
• $8 per ticket per person
• Under age 2 free!
