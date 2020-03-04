Plot: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.
Rated: R
Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime
Movie Length: 1 hour 49 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free!
