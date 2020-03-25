At the Rex: As of March 23, we will be CLOSED until things are better. Mar 25, 2020 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHOWTIMESDaily 6:30 PM Admission Prices$7.50 adults • $6.50 seniors 60+ • $5.50 ages 2-11 • Under age 2 free! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGary (Porky) Graham, 73, Wood Village, OregonCounty to decline TIGER grantSecond Judicial District Court’s operational plan for COIVID-19Marvel Muhonen, née Grasser, 83, formerly of OrofinoCourthouse News for the week of March 18, 2020Marvin Willis Watts, 75, WeippeLife on the home front for the week of March 25, 2020Tree removal at the Orofino Airport underway, with impacts to US-12 next weekOrofino Track at Lewiston Vollmer BowlShawn David and John Paul Carr, 3, Weippe Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Clearwater Tribune March 25, 2020 View our latest e-Edition - click the image at left Newsletters Sign up now to receive each week's Clearwater Tribune top story headlines right to your inbox! Manage Your Lists Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Top Ads featured Stoves Oct 10, 2018 featured WATERSHED RESTORATION TECHNICIAN(S) Mar 18, 2020 featured Affordable firewood for sale Dec 27, 2017 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.