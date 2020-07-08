Jurassic Park

Plot: A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

Rated: PG-13

Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum 

Genres: Action | Adventure | Sci-Fi

Movie Length: 2 hours 10 minutes

SHOWTIMES

Daily 6:30 PM

Admission Prices

$3.00 per person • Under age 2 free!

