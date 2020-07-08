Plot: After visiting 2015, Marty McFly must repeat his visit to 1955 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985...without interfering with his first trip.
Rated: PG
Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Sci-Fi
Movie Length: 1 hour 48 minutes
SHOWTIMES
Daily 6:30 PM
Admission Prices
$3.00 per person • Under age 2 free!
