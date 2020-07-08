Back to the Future II

Plot: After visiting 2015, Marty McFly must repeat his visit to 1955 to prevent disastrous changes to 1985...without interfering with his first trip.

Rated: PG

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson 

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Sci-Fi

Movie Length: 1 hour 48 minutes

SHOWTIMES

Daily 6:30 PM

Admission Prices

$3.00 per person • Under age 2 free!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.