The Texas Creek Bridge project started in September. One way traffic was established and a traffic light system was put into place.
The LaRiviere Company removed the original culverts on the north side of Highway 11, and then three large cement culverts were delivered to the job site.
After the north side of the project was completed, a temporary road was constructed on that side and the work focused on the south end of the bridge.
We visited with project manager, Kyle Heitman and Jay Biggs, senior inspector for HDR Engineering, while the work was progressing. They filled us in on the steps that were necessary for this type of work.
The culverts on the south side were hoisted off the semi-trailer by the crane and maneuvered into place where they were ratcheted together by the crew.
A cement form was placed in the stream bed to prevent any rushing water from scouring out the soil under the last culvert.
After the bridge work was completed it was time to prepare the road bed for the final base. As the excavator removed the clay and soil they discovered the original asphalt roadbed that made up Highway 11. It was at least three to four feet lower than the highway that exists today.
Does anyone remember any details about when this old road base was put down?
The final phase of the work was completed on Oct. 22. Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. delivered truckloads of asphalt to the job site.
The new guard rails have been installed in this section of the highway to protect the drainage area of the creek.
The final preparation was to putdown rip rap on the north side to prevent the spring run-off of Texas creek from washing away the soil
Texas Creek runs through the cattle pasture on Jerry and Sandy Moore’s farm and eventually flows down to Lolo Creek.
Take time to notice the improvements as you drive through the Fraser Community on Highway 11.
Steve and I enjoyed following this project as the crew worked to replace the old bridge and what was required to bring it up to the standards of the State of Idaho.
