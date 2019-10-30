This past weekend Orofino’s youth wrestling team traveled to the season kickoff tournament in Potlatch Idaho, we had a great showing, medaling 23 local wrestlers!

Remaining Tournament schedule: All wrestling tournaments start at 9am.

Nov. 2, Moscow

Nov 9, Orofino

Nov 16, Clearwater Valley

Nov, 23, Grangeville, Spokane

Placing for Orofino

Group 1

42.2 lbs - 1st -   Blake Stewart

46.4 lbs - 3rd - Dallas Garrison

Group 2

47 lbs - 1st - Warren Peterson

51.4 lbs - 1st - Dylan Summers, 2nd - Riggins Tondevold

53 lbs - 1st - Troy Gamble, 3rd - AJ Waters

54.2 lbs -2nd - Ryker McIntosh

56.8 lbs - 1st - Cameron Kessinger

64.2 Lbs - 3rd - Kaysen Mchaffie

84.4 lbs - 1st - Zayn Minear, 2nd - Drake Zick

Group 3

59.4 lbs - 2nd - Devon Welch

75.8 lbs - 1st - Lane Turcott, 2nd - Adam Rasmussen

79.6 lbs - 2nd - James Welker

99 lbs - 1st - Blaine Johnson

Group 4

67 lbs - 2nd - Hunter Gamble

72.4 lbs - 2nd - Kaleb Kessinger

87.6 lbs - 2nd - Sawyer Barnett

105.4 lbs - 1st - Corbin Dailey, 2nd - Raymond Starrs

Group 5

131.6 lbs - 2nd - Abby Madsen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.