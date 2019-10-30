This past weekend Orofino’s youth wrestling team traveled to the season kickoff tournament in Potlatch Idaho, we had a great showing, medaling 23 local wrestlers!
Remaining Tournament schedule: All wrestling tournaments start at 9am.
Nov. 2, Moscow
Nov 9, Orofino
Nov 16, Clearwater Valley
Nov, 23, Grangeville, Spokane
Placing for Orofino
Group 1
42.2 lbs - 1st - Blake Stewart
46.4 lbs - 3rd - Dallas Garrison
Group 2
47 lbs - 1st - Warren Peterson
51.4 lbs - 1st - Dylan Summers, 2nd - Riggins Tondevold
53 lbs - 1st - Troy Gamble, 3rd - AJ Waters
54.2 lbs -2nd - Ryker McIntosh
56.8 lbs - 1st - Cameron Kessinger
64.2 Lbs - 3rd - Kaysen Mchaffie
84.4 lbs - 1st - Zayn Minear, 2nd - Drake Zick
Group 3
59.4 lbs - 2nd - Devon Welch
75.8 lbs - 1st - Lane Turcott, 2nd - Adam Rasmussen
79.6 lbs - 2nd - James Welker
99 lbs - 1st - Blaine Johnson
Group 4
67 lbs - 2nd - Hunter Gamble
72.4 lbs - 2nd - Kaleb Kessinger
87.6 lbs - 2nd - Sawyer Barnett
105.4 lbs - 1st - Corbin Dailey, 2nd - Raymond Starrs
Group 5
131.6 lbs - 2nd - Abby Madsen
