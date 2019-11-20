The following represents the All-League selections from the Division II, White Pine League Football League as selected by the Coaches from Deary, Kendrick, Timberline, and Lewis County football teams.
White Pine League Boys’ Football – Division 2 Fall 2019 All-League Team:
Coach of the Year: Zane Hobart, Kendrick
Player of the Year: Chase Burke, Kendrick
Offensive Player of the Year: Alex Sneve, Kendrick
Defensive Player of the Year: Donald Morgan, Kendrick
First Team
QB-Alex Sneve, Sr, Kendrick
RB-Chase Burke, Sr, Kendrick
RB-Cooper Hewett, Sr, Kendrick
RB-Andrew Anderson, Sr, Timberline
RB-Brendan Nelson, Sr, Lewis County
WR-Connor Morris, Sr, Lewis County
WR-Talon Alexander, Jr, Kendrick
G-Donald Morgan, Jr, Kendrick
G-Jaron Christopherson, Soph, Timberline
G-Nick Winter, Sr, Deary
DB-Alex Sneve, Sr, Kendrick
DB-Talon Alexander, Jr, Kendrick
DB-Connor Morris, Sr, Lewis County
DB-Brayden Stapleton, Jr, Deary
LB-Chase Burke, Sr, Kendrick
LB-Cooper Hewett, Sr, Kendrick
LB-Chase Hunter, Jr, Timberline
LB-Maison Anderson, Soph, Kendrick
DE-Kolby Anderson, Soph, Kendrick
DT-Jaron Christopherson, Soph, Timberline
DT-Donald Morgan, Jr, Kendrick
DT-Brendan Nelson, Sr, Lewis County
Honorable Mention
Matt Fletcher, Jr, Kendrick
Ty Hambly, Fr, Lewis County
Rylan Larson, Jr, Timberline
Preston Johnston, Jr, Deary
