There will be a volleyball camp for all third to sixth grade girls. The camp will cost $35 for each participate. Camp will be held on March 10, 12, 17 and 19 after school until 5:30 p.m.
The schools will be sending home registrations. Please have the girl(s) turn in their registration at the elementary school office.
If you need more information please call Heidi at 208-553-8837.
