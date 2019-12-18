Cameron Summerfield scored 10 points as the Spartans topped Nezperce in a Whitepine League Division II game Thursday, Dec. 12 on the Indians’ court.
TIMBERLINE
Rylan Larson 4 0-0 8, Carson Sellers 3 0-0 9, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 0 3-4 3, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 3 0-0 7, Cameron Summerfield 5 0-0 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Stewart 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 3-4 47.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 0 3-4 3, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jared Cronce 1 2-6 4, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3, Brendan Nelson 2 0-0 5, AJ Douglas 1 0-2 2. Totals 6 5-12 19.
Timberline 21 18 3 5—48
Nezperce 3 4 6 6—19
3-point goals — Sellers 3, C. Hunter, L. Hunter, Wentland, Danner, Nelson.
