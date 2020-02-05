Timberline of Pierce/Weippe improved on its unbeaten record in Whitepine League Division II play with a win against the Kendrick Tigers on Friday, Jan. 31 at Kendrick.
Timberline was led by Rylan Larson and Carson Sellers, who had 10 apiece. Kendrick’s Alex Sneve had 17 points.
TIMBERLINE
(11-3, 9-0)
Rylan Larson 4 2-2 10, Carson Sellers 4 0-0 10, Parker Brown 2 1-1 5, Micah Nelson 3 0-0 7, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 1 0-0 2, Cameron Summerfield 2 5-10 9, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 8-15 48.
KENDRICK (8-8, 2-6)
Alex Sneve 7 0-5 17, Chase Burke 1 0-2 3, Jagger Hewett 1 2-4 4, Kolby Anderson 1 0-0 2, Tavien Goldsberry 3 1-2 7, Rylan Hogan 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 3-15 33.
Timberline 9 9 12 18—48
Kendrick 9 9 6 9—33
3-point goals — Sellers 2, Nelson, Hunter, Burke, Sneve 3.
JV — Timberline 18, Kendrick 11 (two quarters)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.