Timberline remained undefeated with a win against Kendrick in a Whitepine League Division II match on Friday, Dec. 13 at Weippe.
Cameron Summerfield scored 11 points for the Spartans, and Rylan Larson and Carson Sellers made 10 points each for Timberline.
At 5-0 overall and 4-0 in league play, the Spartans are off to their best start in numerous years under first-year coach Jason Hunter, who is the school’s principal.
KENDRICK
Alex Sneve 4 0-0 8, Chase Burke 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 4 4-8 14, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavien Goldsberry 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 5, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-8 31.
TIMBERLINE
(5-0, 4-0)
Rylan Larson 4 2-4 10, Carson Sellers 3 2-3 10, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Chase Hunter 1 1-2 3, Devon Wentland 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 5 1-4 11, Jaron Christopherson 3 0-1 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-14 44 .
Kendrick 6 6 8 1—31
Timberline 13 12 14 5—44
3-point goals — Hewett, Hogan, Sellers 2.
JV — Timberline 26, Kendrick 12 (two quarters)
Gar-Pal 46, Prescott 32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.