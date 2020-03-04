The Spartans had 16 steals and played strong defense, keeping the Tigers to single-digit points in three out of the four quarters on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Timberline (15-3) went up 13-2 midway through the first quarter and never relinquished the lead again. Its largest lead was 25 at the end of the third quarter.
Cameron Summerfield was the leading scorer with 24 points.
KENDRICK (9-13)
Chase Burke 2 1-1 7, Jagger Hewett 7 0-0 20, Kolby Anderson 0 2-4 2, J. Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 0-0 4, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 1-2 1, M Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-7 34.
TIMBERLINE (15-3)
Rylan Larson 3 2-3 8 Carson Sellers 4 0-0 11, Parker Brown 4 1-2 13, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 4, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 0 0-0 0, Cameron Summerfield 9 4-5 24, Jaron Christopherson 2 1-2 5, Jordan Steward 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-12 67.
Kendrick 7 14 4 7—34
Timberline 15 17 18 16—67
3 point goals — Sellers 3, Brown 4, Burke, Hewett 6
