Rylan Larson led Timberline to a Whitepine League Division II victory against Deary, scoring 14 points on Friday, Jan. 24 at Timberline.
Parker Brown scored 12 points, with four 3s, and Cameron Summerfield made 10 points and went 6-of-7 from the foul line.
Timberline had eight 3-pointers, and racked up 14 assists as a team.
DEARY (9-5, 5-3)
Brayden Stapleton 5 8-13 18, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, London Kirk 1 0-1 2, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 7 0-2 16, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-16 38.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE
(9-2, 7-0)
Rylan Larson 7 0-1 14, Carson Sellers 2 2-2 7, Parker Brown 4 0-0 12, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 5, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 6, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Cameron Summerfield 2 6-7 10, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-10 62.
Deary 11 8 6 13––38
Timberline 13 12 16 22––62
3-point goals — Wilcox 2, Sellers, Brown 4, Nelson, Hunter 2.
JV — Timberline 25, Deary 18
