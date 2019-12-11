WEIPPE — Timberline beat the Deary Mustangs 18-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Whitepine League Division II win on Friday, Dec. 6.
Cameron Summerfield led the Spartans with 11 points while Carson Sellers added 10 points.
DEARY
Brayden Stapleton 7 2-5 16, Preston Johnston 1 0-1 2, London Kirk 2 2-4 7, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 1 0-0 2, Dylan Wilcox 2 0-0 5, Joel Yanguez 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-16 43.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-0, 1-0)
Rylan Larson 4 0-0 8, Carson Sellers 3 2-2 10, JParker Brown 2 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 0 0-2 0, Chase Hunter 1 2-4 4, Devon Wentland 2 0-1 5, Cameron Summerfield 2 7-13 11, Jaron Christopherson 1 2-5 4. Totals 15 14-26 48.
Deary 4 16 14 9—43
Timberline 9 10 11 18—48
3-point goals — Kirk, Ireland, Wilcox, Sellers 2, Brown 2
