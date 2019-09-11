The Timberline Cross Country team had a great first meet at the CV-Kamiah Invite on Thursday, September 5th. Timberline had five high school runners and four junior high runners competing. Each ran admirably and represented Timberline well.
Timberline had runners entered into each of the three races. One participating member in each race placed in the top ten.
Kyd Bonner placed 7th in junior high boys 1.5 mile race with a time of 11:15. Lauren Carr placed 9th in women’s varsity 5000 meter race with a time of 25:38. Finally, Carson Sellers placed 1st in men’s varsity 5000 meter race with a time of 17:30.
The team is looking forward to their next meet in Clarkston on Saturday, Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.