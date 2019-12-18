Timberline beat Orofino in the boys’ Battle of the 6C Courts played Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Orofino, with a score of Timberline 37, Orofino 22. Timberline improved to 3-0 with the nonleague win. Cameron Summerfield’s scored 11 points for Timberline.
Parker Brown added 10 points and the Spartans pulled away in the fourth, when they hit 10 free throws and outscored the Maniacs by 12.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE (3-0)
Rylan Larson 2 1-4 5, Carson Sellers 1 1-2 3, Parker Brown 2 5-6 10, Micah Nelson 0 2-4 2, Chase Hunter 0 2-2 2, Devon Wentland 1 0-0 2, Cameron Summerfield 2 7-7 11, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 18-25 37.
OROFINO
Slade Sneddon 0 1-2 1, Jose Barajas 1 0-0 2, Joe Sparano 2 2-8 6, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 2 3-4 7, Thomas Duncan 0 0-0 0, Joel Scott 0 0-0 0, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 2 2-4 6, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 8-18 22.
Timberline 10 4 9 14—37
Orofino 5 9 6 2—22
3-point goals — Parker Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.