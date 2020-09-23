Timberline lost to Kamiah in nonleague competition on Thursday, Sept 16 on the Kubs’ home court in Kamiah. Scores were 25-8, 25-19, 25-14.
JV — Kamiah def. Timberline
The Orofino boys’ home soccer game scheduled against Timberlake for Saturday, Sept. 19, was cancelled due to poor air quality.
The Maniacs’ opening football game, set for Friday, Sept. 18, was also cancelled for the same reason.
