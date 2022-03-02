The Spartans beat the Clark Fork Wampus Cats to earn their third consecutive trip to the Class 1A Division II state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Coeur d’Alene.
Clark Fork (12-7) held a seven-point halftime lead, but Timberline (13-10) cut the gap to four after three quarters, then hit 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice it.
Parker Brown paced Timberline with 21 points. Logan Hunter had a season-high with 16. Micah Nelson chipped in 11. Gavin Christopherson finished with 10.
Timberline will play Carey in the first round of the state tournament at 6 p.m. Pacific this Thursday at Caldwell High School.
TIMBERLINE (13-10)
Parker Brown 6 6-8 21, Micah Nelson 4 3-4 11, Logan Hunter 6 2-4 16, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 1 2-4 5, Gavin Christopherson 3 4-6 10. Totals 21 17-25 65.
CLARK FORK (12-7)
Carter Sanroman 10 1-2 23, Chase Sanroman 2 0-2 4, Cole Sanroman 2 0-0 6, Sam Barnett 8 1-2 17, Ethan Howard 2 0-0 4, Antonio Mayorga 2 0-0 4, Nathan Shelton 0 3-3 3. Totals 26 5-9 61.
Timberline 15 12 14 24—65
Clark Fork 15 19 11 16—61
3-point goals — Brown 3, Hunter 2, Nelson, Ca. Sanroman 2, Co. Sanroman 2
