The Spartans ended the Deary Mustangs’ season by winning an Idaho 1A Class Division II district elimination game on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Timberline.
Gavin Christopherson finished with 13 points, Micah Nelson chipped in 11 and Logan Hunter had 10.
DEARY (8-12)
Laithan Proctor 1 2-2 5, Kalab Rickard 4 0-1 10, Blaine Clark 4 0-1 11, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 4 2-2 10. Totals 14 4-6 38.
TIMBERLINE (12-10)
Parker Brown 2 0-0 6, Micah Nelson 3 4-6 11, Logan Hunter 4 2-4 10, Jaron Christopherson 0 2-2 2, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 5 3-5 13. Totals 15 11-17 44.
Deary 14 7 5 12—38
Timberline 9 8 13 14—44
3-point goals — Brown 2, Nelson, Clark 3, Rickard 2, Proctor.
