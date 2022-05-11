The Orofino Junior High Boys track team traveled to a 10 team track meet on April 12, at the Kamiah High School track. The Orofino Junior High Boys team members this year are J.J. Craig, Luke Dafoe, Corbin Dayley, Jameson Endicott, Trevin Hoyt, Kaleb Kessinger, Tony Kleer-Martinez, Ezra Lyons, Matt McGrath, Cayuse Miller, Adam Rasmussen, Caden Robinson, Luke Robinson, Jacob Scott, and Leland Simmons. The coach is Chad Easterbrook.
The final team scores of the 1st meet was Kamiah 134, Kendrick 119, Grangeville 103, Orofino 87.5, Prairie 48.5, Highland (Craigmont) 45, Lapwai 27, Timberline (Pierce/Weippe) 24, Nez Perce 20, and Clearwater Valley 13.
The following are Orofino Junior High Boys track meet results: 800 Meter Run: 5th-J.J. Craig 2:52.97; 75 Meter Hurdles: 2nd-J.J. Craig 13.78; 200 Meter Hurdles: 5th-Luke Dafoe 42.81; 400 Meter Relay: 2nd-Orofino (Luke Robinson, Jacob Scott, Leland Simmons, Jameson Endicott) 55.47; 800 Meter Relay: 6th-Orofino (Matt McGrath, Luke Dafoe, Caden Robinson, Leland Simmons) 2:10.99; 1600 Meter Relay: 2nd-Orofino (Luke Robinson, J.J. Craig, Cayuse Miller, Jacob Scott) 5:04.56; Medley Relay: 5th-Orofino (Cayuse Miller, Leland Simmons, Luke Robinson, Jacob Scott) 2:16.65; Discus: 3rd-Kaleb Kessinger 81’ 05”, 5th-Caden Robinson 78’ 06”; High Jump: 7th-J.J. Craig 4’ 08”; Pole Vault: 1st-Leland Simmons 7’ 06”, 5th-Luke Robinson 5’ 06”, 6th-Jameson Endicott 5’ 00”; Triple Jump: 1st-Jacob Scott 30’ 06.5”, 3rd-Kaleb Kessinger 25’ 10”, 4th-Luke Dafoe 24’ 11.5”.
The second track meet of the year was held April 21 at Prairie in Cottonwood at the Prairie High School Track with 11 teams competing. The final team scores were Kamiah 133.33, Kendrick 118.83, Grangeville 105.5, Orofino 104, Prairie 67.83, Highland (Craigmont) 30, Timberline (Pierce/Weippe) 27, Nez Perce 21, Lapwai 17, Potlatch 4.5 and Clearwater Valley 2.
The following are Orofino Junior High Boys track meet results: 100 Meter Dash: 2nd-Tony Kleer-Martinez 13.3, 8th-Jameson Endicott 14.2; 200 Meter Dash: 2nd-Tony Kleer-Martinez 25.9; 75 Meter Hurdles: 1st(tie)-J.J. Craig 13.8, 1st(tie)-Jacob Scott 13.8, 6th-Tony Kleer-Martinez 14.2; 200 Meter Hurdles: 1st-J.J. Craig 31.7; 400 Meter Relay: 1st-Orofino (Leland Simmons, Jacob Scott, Corbin Dayley, Tony Kleer-Martinez) 55.0; 800 Meter Relay: 7th-Orofino (Cayuse Miller, Leland Simmons, Caden Robinson, Luke Robinson) 2:09.3; Medley Relay: 2nd-Orofino (Luke Robinson, Leland Simmons, Corbin Dayley, Jameson Endicott) 2:03.0; Discus: 6th-Kaleb Kessinger 66’ 00”, 7th-Caden Robinson 65’ 11”; High Jump: 5th-J.J. Craig 4’ 10”; Pole Vault: 4th-Leland Simmons 7’ 00”, 5th-Jameson Endicott 6’ 06”, 6th-Luke Robinson 6’ 00”; Triple Jump: 2nd-Jacob Scott 32’ 04”, 4th-J.J. Craig 29’ 08”, 6th-Kaleb Kessinger 25’ 06”.
The third track meet of the year was held April 28 at Kamiah at the Kamiah High School Track with 10 teams competing. The final team scores were Kamiah 143.5, Orofino 138.5, Grangeville 113.5, Prairie 63, Nez Perce 57, Timberline (Pierce/Weippe) 36, Clearwater Valley 24, Lapwai 19, Kendrick 17.5, and Highland (Craigmont) 13.
The following are Orofino Junior High Boys track meet results: 100 Meter Dash: 1st-Tony Kleer-Martinez 12.65; 200 Meter Dash: 1st-Tony Kleer-Martinez 25.65; 75 Meter Hurdles: 2nd-Jacob Scott 13.4, 3rd-J.J. Craig 13.66, 4th-Tony Kleer-Martinez 13.84; 200 Meter Hurdles: 1st-J.J. Craig 31.5; 400 Meter Relay: 1st-Orofino (Jameson Endicott, Jacob Scott, Corbin Dayley, Tony Kleer-Martinez) 52.22, 6th-Orofino(Matt McGrath, Caden Robinson, Luke Robinson, Leland Simmons) 59.34; 8th-Orofino (Luke Dafoe, Kaleb Kessinger, Cayuse Miller, Adam Rasmussen) 1:02.65; 800 Meter Relay: 2nd-Orofino (Cayuse Miller, Leland Simmons, Caden Robinson, Corbin Dayley) 2:01.32; 1600 Meter Relay: 2nd-Orofino(Luke Robinson, Jameson Endicott, Corbin Dayley, Jacob Scott) 4:59.41; Medley Relay: 2nd-Orofino (Luke Robinson, Leland Simmons, Corbin Dayley, Jameson Endicott) 2:02.1; Discus: 5th-Kaleb Kessinger 85’ 04”; High Jump: 1st-J.J. Craig 4’ 10”; Pole Vault: 3rd-Leland Simmons 7’ 06”, 4th-Jameson Endicott 6’ 06”, 6th(tie)-Cayuse Miller 6’ 00”, 6th(tie)-Ezra Lyons 6’ 00”, 8th-Luke Robinson 6’ 00”; Triple Jump: 1st-J.J. Craig 30’ 09”, 2nd-Jacob Scott 29’ 09”, 4th-Kaleb Kessinger 27’ 04,”, 6th-Luke Dafoe 25’ 05”, 8th-Trevin Hoyt 17’ 07”.
The fouth track meet of the year was held May 4, 2022 at Grangeville at the Grangeville High School Track with 8 teams competing. The final team scores were Kendrick 168, Grangeville 128, Orofino 126, Prairie 77.5, Nez Perce 47, Lapwai 35.5, Clearwater Valley 16, and Highland (Craigmont) 11.
The following are Orofino Junior High Boys track meet results: 100 Meter Dash: 1st-Tony Kleer-Martinez 12.6, 4th-Jameson Endicott 13.3; 200 Meter Dash: 1st-Tony Kleer-Martinez 26.1; 75 Meter Hurdles: 1st-J.J. Craig 12.9, 2nd-Jacob Scott 13.1, 3rd-Tony Kleer-Martinez 13.3; 200 Meter Hurdles: 3rd-J.J. Craig 31.9; 400 Meter Relay: 1st-Orofino (Jameson Endicott, Jacob Scott, Corbin Dayley, Tony Kleer-Martinez) 52.6, 6th-Orofino (Matt McGrath, Luke Dafoe, Luke Robinson, Leland Simmons) 59.9; 7th-Orofino (Ezra Lyons, Kaleb Kessinger, Cayuse Miller, Adam Rasmussen) 1:01.7; 800 Meter Relay: 1st-Orofino (Cayuse Miller, Luke Robinson, Leland Simmons, Corbin Dayley) 1:58.3; 1600 Meter Relay: 3rd-Orofino(Luke Robinson, Cayuse Miller, Corbin Dayley, Jacob Scott) 4:50.0; Medley Relay: 2nd-Orofino (Luke Robinson, Leland Simmons, Corbin Dayley, Jameson Endicott) 2:03.1; Shot Put: 8th-Kaleb Kessinger 26’ 05.5”; Discus: 5th-Kaleb Kessinger 77’ 08”; High Jump: 4th-J.J. Craig 4’ 08”; Long Jump: 4th-Jameson Endicott 13’ 03”; Triple Jump: 2nd-Jacob Scott 31’ 04.5”, 3rd-J.J. Craig 30’ 10.25”, 7th-Kaleb Kessinger 27’ 00”.
