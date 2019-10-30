The Maniacs had a loss to Central Idaho League rivals St. Maries during last Friday’s game played on the Orofino field. The Maniacs finish the regular season at 1-7, 0-2 in league. They could receive a bid to the state playoffs by way of an RPI ranking. If this happens, Orofino would likely either play McCall-Donnelly or a No. 1 seed from southeastern Idaho.
Orofino got a fumble-recovery touchdown in the end zone by sophomore Gabe Burke to conclude its year. Burke led the team defensively with 15 tackles, while freshman inside linebacker Cory Godwin tallied 11.
St. Maries 13 20 14 0—47
Orofino 0 0 0 8—8
St. Maries — Eli Gibson 1 run (kick failed)
St. Maries — Luie Rice 36 interception return (Braxden Colglazier kick)
St. Maries — Sam Martin 6 pass from Gibson (kick failed)
St. Maries — Gibson 50 run (kick failed)
St. Maries — Jesse Harvey 10 pass from Gibson (Colglazier pass from Gibson)
St. Maries — Dylan Larson 39 run (Colglazier kick)
St. Maries — Shaun Anderson 3 run (Colglazier kick)
Orofino — Gabe Burke fumble recovery in end zone (Cory Godwin run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.