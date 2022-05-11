Hannah Noah tripled in the fifth inning to avoid a no-hitter but Taci Watkins still pitched St. Maries to a one-hit win with 18 strikeouts in the district tournament on Monday, May 9 at St. Maries.
Orofino 000 000 0—0 1 2
St. Maries 401 010 x—6 9 0
Hanna Johnson and Hannah Noah. Taci Watkins and Addy Stewart.
Orofino hits — Hannah Noah (3B).
St. Maries hits — Stewart (2B), Berkli McGreal 2, Taci Watkins, Staci Mitchell, Anna Sande 3 (2B), Brenna Elliot.
