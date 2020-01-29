This was a tough one for us. We just didn’t start out strong enough and at the end of the night, we had too many turnovers. St. Marie’s shot the ball very well and we just couldn’t stop them this time. But the girls played hard and did some great things and played with heart.
Unfortunately Sydnie Zywina went down with a hard hit to the face and was out for the last six minutes of the game, but the remaining four Maniacs played hard and pushed through the rollercoaster of emotions that they were experiencing having their teammate hurt and injured. This team has heart. This team has love and this team doesn’t give-up.
Sydnie Zywina is okay and we are very thankful for the support that was received while in St. Marie’s. The Lumberjack community is full of class and we saw it firsthand.
We still are pushing the ball and playing a fast paced game not only offensively but pressuring defensively as well. When you only have five girls and you full court press and push offensively, you’re going to have turn overs and that’s okay, it’s expected and the girls know that. We are just working on keeping them to a minimum. We are going to continue to push and pressure as it is only benefiting these young ladies and their game.
We had nine assists this game, which is a lot for us right now. Grace Beardin and Shayla Shuman lead with three assists each. Beardin also had eight rebounds and three steals. Shuman grabbed five rebounds and had four steals. Kaylynn Johnson ripped down nine rebounds. Riley Schwartz added three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sydnie Zywina had two rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Quarter by Quarter
Orofino= 1st-6, 2nd -11, 3rd-10, 4th-11
St. Marie’s= 1st-8, 2nd -12, 3rd-17, 4th-14.
Sydnie Zywina
3 FG, 1-3 FT 8 pts.
Riley Schwartz
2FG, 3-4FT, 7 pts.
Grace Beardin
5 FG, 0-3 FT, 10 pts,
Shayla Shuman
1 FG, 2 pts.
Kaylynn Johnson
5 FG, 1-3 FT, 11 pts.
