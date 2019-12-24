Timberline girls’ basketball played the St. John Bosco Academy Patriots in a Whitepine League Division II game, played at Cottonwood on Thursday, Dec. 19.
In a hard-fought win, the Patriots put together a run in the fourth quarter to close it out.
TIMBERLINE
Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-2 2, Chasta Jared 8 3-6 20, Krystal Dahl 3 3-4 10, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 2 3-4 7, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Haily West 1 1-3 3. Totals 15 11-19 42.
ST JOHN BOSCO
(2-4, 2-4)
Erin Shmelik 6 4-7 16, Dani Sonnen 2 0-2 4, Lexi Currier 2 6-11 12, Jade Prigge 7 0-0 14, Jessie Sonnen 1 1-2 3, Makayla Rose 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-22 49
Timberline 8 10 6 18—42
St. John Bosco 8 9 6 26—49
3-point goals — Currier 2.
