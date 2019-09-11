Timberline’s Chasta Jared had nine kills and seven aces as the Timberline Spartans beat the Clearwater Valley Rams 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 in a nonleague match.
Addi Thompson had eight digs, with Shelby Bird providing 15 assists, and Krystal Dahl getting six kills and four assists.
Timberline’s JV defeated Clearwater Valley, 28-26, 20-25, 15-9.
