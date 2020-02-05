Rylan Larson had 16 points and seven steals as the Timberline High School boys’ basketball team began planning on a No. 1 seed for the postseason with a 67-23 win against Nezperce. The Spartans are unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Weippe.
Carson Sellers tallied 14 points, seven steals and five assists for the Spartans (10-3, 8-0), who racked up 27 steals and shot 46 percent from long range.
Parker Brown had 10 points and five assists, and Cameron Summerfield had five steals.
NEZPERCE
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 1 0-0 2, Jared Cronce 1 3-8 5, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brendan Nelson 4 3-4 12, AJ Douglas 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 6-12 23.
TIMBERLINE
(10-3, 8-0)
Rylan Larson 8 0-0 16, Carson Sellers 5 2-2 14, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 4 1-2 10, Micah Nelson 5 2-4 14, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Cameron Summerfield 1 2-4 4, Jaron Christopherson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0, Logan Hunter 0 0-1 0. Totals 27 7-13 67.
Nezperce 4 7 10 2—23
Timberline 12 19 25 11—67
3-point goals — B. Nelson, Sellers 2, Brown, M. Nelson 2, C. Hunter.
