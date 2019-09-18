The Timberline cross country team did very well on Saturday, Sept. 14. Seven out of the nine runners improved their personal records, some even had more than two minutes of improvement.
Carson Sellers ran a personal best time of 17:01.74 and placed fourth in a large 14 school meet against much larger schools like Lewiston. The only other runner to join Carson in the varsity 5,000 meter race was Harrison Hill who ran a personal best time of 21:22.67.
Jude Nelson ran in the junior varsity race and ran a personal best time of 22:58.24. Lauren Carr, the only female athlete for Timberline in this meet, ran her fastest Seaport Invite time at 25:47.2.
Kyd Bonner led the pack of for the Timberline Junior High boy runners. He ran a personal best time of 10:37 in this 3,000-meter race. Cody Bird also had a PR with a time of 11:53.7. Ben Lawrence (12:07.5) and Devyn Sparrow (12:16.54), both 6 graders, improved their times by over a minute. Aden Best, who has been struggling with injuries, ran a 14:16.11 and allowed the junior high boys to finally run as a team giving us our fifth runner.
