OROFINO — Peyton Merry had 11 points for Orofino, which got five rebounds from Shayla Shuman when Orofino played Salmon River on Thursday, Dec. 5.
SALMON RIVER-
RIGGINS (4-0)
Emily Diaz 1 3-4 6, Lotus Harper 4 6-13 18, Sofie Branstetter 1 2-2 7, Jordyn Pottenger 2 0-0 4, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 3 0-0 9. Totals 12 11-19 44.
OROFINO (2-4)
Sydnie Zywina 3 1-2 7, Peyton Merry 4 0-0 11, Grace Beardin 4 2-2 10, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Shayla Shuman 2 0-0 4, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 4-6 39.
Salmon River 13 12 8 11—44
Orofino 8 15 9 7—39
3-point goals — Merry 3, Harper 4, Diaz, Chapman 3, Branstetter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.