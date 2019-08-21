On Aug. 12, Robbie Lashly and his grandfather, Robert and I, his mom, traveled to Burlington, WA to meet with United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Gold Level Coach, Ron Hopp, who has over 40 years’ experience coaching, Ron has coached pros as Norm Duke and Brian Voss, and was head coach in 5 different countries.
We had signed up for a full day and half lesson with him at Haleys Pro Shop in the training center, on a regulation length lane outfitted with cameras that video all angles to provide video data to replay and record on an external hard drive to take home. It’s called strike seeker technology.
Haleys Pro Shop is one of the premier pro shops in the northwest. No matter the skill level he takes you to your next level. We all came away from the experience learning something new. A trip to remember for sure.
