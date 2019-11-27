OROFINO — India Peery led Prairie with 21 points and the Pirates of Cottonwood pulled away from Orofino in the second quarter of a nonleague game on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Peery added six steals and five assists for the Pirates, who also got contributions from Madison Shears (11 points), Ellea Uhlenkott (11 points and eight rebounds) and Kristin Wemhoff (eight rebounds).
Orofino was led by Grace Beardin’s double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds). Kaylynn Johnson added nine rebounds.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-0)
Delanie Lockett 2 1-3 6, Kristin Wemhoff 3 0-0 6, Madison Shears 4 1-2 11, Ellea Uhlenkott 5 1-2 11, Josie Remacle 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 2 0-0 4, India Peery 8 1-2 21, Hope Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Ciara Chaffee 1 1-4 3, Sydnee Bruegeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-13 64.
OROFINO (0-2)
Sydney Zywina 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Grace Beardin 5 1-1 11, Riley Schwartz 2 0-1 4, Shayla Shuman 4 0-0 8, Kaylynn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-2 25.
Prairie 6 28 16 14—64
Orofino 6 4 8 7—25
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears 2, Peery 4.
