Timberline’s Chase Hunter made all three touchdowns for Timberline in their game against the Prairie JV Pirates, held at Cottonwood on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Rylan Larson made a 54 yard reception for the first of the touchdowns. Parker Brown caught the second and third.
Timberline 8 8 0 8—24
Prairie 16 20 6 8—50
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 52 run (pass failed)
Timberline — Rylan Larson 54 pass from Chase Hunter (Andy Anderson run)
Prairie — Safety
Prairie — Zach Rambo 2 run (Rambo run)
Prairie — Dalton Ross 27 run (John Gehring pass from Rambo)
Timberline — Parker Brown 14 pass from Hunter (Hunter run)
Prairie — Dalton Ross 16 pass from Rambo (pass failed)
Prairie — Ross 33 pass from Rambo (pass failed)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 24 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Rambo 16 run (Tayden Hibbard pass from Rambo)
Timberline — Brown 32 pass from Hunter (Anderson run)
