The Potlatch Loggers downed the Timberline Spartans in a three-quarter game Friday, Sept. 6 at Potlatch.
Timberline will play Friday, Sept. 20 at Troy, with the game beginning at 7 p.m.
Timberline 0 12 0—12
Potlatch 30 18 12—60
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 24 run (Tyler Howard run).
Potlatch — Connor Akins 52 pass from Justin Nicholson (Avery Palmer pass from Tyson Tucker).
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 34 run (T. Tucker run).
Potlatch — Lars McDonald 39 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 19 run (run failed).
Potlatch — T. Howard 31 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Rylan Larson 81 kickoff return (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Wilcoxson 61 kickoff return (run failed).
Timberline — Parker Brown 45 pass from R. Larson (pass failed).
Potlatch — C. Akins 32 pass from Ju. Nicholson (pass failed).
Potlatch — T. Wilcoxson 85 pass from Ju. Nicholson (pass failed).
