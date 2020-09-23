Congratulations to KLER’s Maniac Pizza Factory Player of the Game winners from volleyball and soccer so far this season: Kamryn Turcott, Kaylynn Johnson and Lindi Kessinger.
Volleyball coach Heidi Summers lauded Kamryn’ Turcott’s performance against Timberline, her 16 straight serves in game 2 set the tone-- helping Orofino to a win in their season opener with scores of 25-10, 25-5 and 25-16.
Kaylynn Johnson snagged the nomination from coach against Lapwai with her 8 kills and 23 assists, as the team utilizes a 6-2 this year. Freshman
Lindi Kessinger earns the nod from soccer coach Jim Hill who complimented her versatility as she has trained as an outside midfielder, but was put in goal against Grangeville and was aggressively catching balls and coming off the goal against 1 v 1 attacks.
He also praised her toughness, as she may have broken her wrist recently, but it hasn’t slowed her down. They miss her in the goal, but she is a valuable field player for the Maniacs.
For their exceptional efforts, Kamryn, Kaylynn and Lindi will all receive a certificate good for a personal pizza and medium soft drink of their choice from our good friends at the Pizza Factory Orofino. Go Maniacs!
