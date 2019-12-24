The next scheduled meeting for P.L.A.Y. (Pubic Land Access Year-round) is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, in the Ponderosa Restaurant Banquet room in Orofino.
Monthly meetings are held the first Thursday of the month. Come find out the latest news, legislation and fun stuff that is happening regarding ATV’s & OHV’s.
Meetings are open to anyone who has an ATV, OHV or UTV and/or is interested in the public trail system in North Central Idaho.
For information call Tracy Lubke, Secretary at (208) 827-6152. For up-to-date information visit P.L.A.Y.’s website at www.acessplay.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.