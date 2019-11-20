Orofino Youth Wrestlers bring home 22 medals at Clearwater Valley Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.

Next weekend is the last of the regular season tournament’s, we have several kids going to Grangeville and a handful going to battle of bigfoot in Spokane.

Placers are as follows:

Group 1

37.8 lbs.-William Peterson-second

45.8 lbs.-Blake Stewart-second

Group 2

47.8 lbs.-Warren Peterson-second

48.4 lbs.-Blake Bushey-third

52.2 lbs.-AJ Waters-first place; Dylan Summers-second

54 lbs.-Riggins Tondevold-First; Dexter Barnett-third

55.2 lbs.-Troy Gamble-first

59.6 lbs.-Kaysen McHaffie-first; TJ Peterson-second

84.6 lbs.-Zayn Minear-second

Group 3

72 lbs.-Adam Rasmussen-second

76 lbs.-Lane Turcott-first

88 lbs.-Miah McHaffie- third

Group 4

74 lbs.-Hunter Gamble-second

87 lbs.-Sawyer Barnett-second; Anthan Martinez-third

106 lbs.-Corbin Dailey-first

Group 5

136.2 lbs.-Destiny Stifanick-second

Group 6

109 lbs.-Lindi Kessinger-second

138.4 lbs.-Abby Madsen-second

