Orofino Youth Wrestlers bring home 22 medals at Clearwater Valley Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.
Next weekend is the last of the regular season tournament’s, we have several kids going to Grangeville and a handful going to battle of bigfoot in Spokane.
Placers are as follows:
Group 1
37.8 lbs.-William Peterson-second
45.8 lbs.-Blake Stewart-second
Group 2
47.8 lbs.-Warren Peterson-second
48.4 lbs.-Blake Bushey-third
52.2 lbs.-AJ Waters-first place; Dylan Summers-second
54 lbs.-Riggins Tondevold-First; Dexter Barnett-third
55.2 lbs.-Troy Gamble-first
59.6 lbs.-Kaysen McHaffie-first; TJ Peterson-second
84.6 lbs.-Zayn Minear-second
Group 3
72 lbs.-Adam Rasmussen-second
76 lbs.-Lane Turcott-first
88 lbs.-Miah McHaffie- third
Group 4
74 lbs.-Hunter Gamble-second
87 lbs.-Sawyer Barnett-second; Anthan Martinez-third
106 lbs.-Corbin Dailey-first
Group 5
136.2 lbs.-Destiny Stifanick-second
Group 6
109 lbs.-Lindi Kessinger-second
138.4 lbs.-Abby Madsen-second
