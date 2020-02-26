Orofino youth basketball registration will take place March 2 – 5 and March 9 – 11 at Orofino Elementary School Time: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Majors
Boys, Ages: 10, 11, 12 - $65
Minors
Boys, Ages: 8, 9 - $55
T-BALL
Ages: 4, 5, 6, 7 - $45
Reminder
Parent involvement is expected for coaching, umpiring and/or field maintenance.
Sign-up at time of registration.
All female players ages 8-12 are asked to join the softball league.
All Minor and Major teams will travel this year. Four year olds are welcome if the parents the head coach.
For T-ball the child must be five by April 30. For Coach Pitch the child must be eight by April 30 and for Majors the child must be ten by April 30.
Scholarships are available. Ask at sign-ups.
