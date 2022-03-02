The Orofino High School Wrestling Team competed at State-qualifying District Wrestling Tournaments held Feb. 18 & 19. Orofino’s female wrestlers (Ruby Kessinger-138 lbs, and Lindi Kessinger-120 lbs) competed in the first-ever District I & II All-Classification Girls Tournament held in Coeur d’ Alene Feb. 18, while Orofino’s male wrestlers competed in the District I & II 2A Wrestling Tournament held at Clearwater Valley High School on Feb. 19. As a result of their performances in those tournaments, four of Orofino’s wrestlers qualified for the Idaho State Wrestling Tournament held this past weekend in Pocatello. Qualifiers included John Dafoe (195 lbs), Sean Larson (182 lbs), Corey Godwin (152 lbs), and Lindi Kessinger (120 lbs).
The State Tournament capped the end of a 15-week season that began Nov.15, under the direction of Orofino High School’s new head coach Zach Anderson. Anderson, former Idaho State Champion at 182 lbs, college wrestler, and product of the perennial powerhouse wrestling program at Ririe High School, said of his first year, “It’s hard to describe or really compare this season considering it’s my first year with the Orofino wrestling program. We’ve had a lot of fun together and I feel like the kids and the coaching staff have a lot to look forward to in the next few years. We’re losing one wrestler to graduation this year, and we’ll miss her [Ruby’s] leadership and “Mama Goose” knack for keeping everyone in line. We have a lot of talented and committed wrestlers coming back next year, and a lot of talented and committed wrestlers coming up from the Jr. High. I’m proud of all our kids, and appreciate the support from our community.”
State Champ!
Orofino High School’s Lindi Kessinger became Idaho’s first-ever female State Champion in the 120 lb weight class this past weekend in the inaugural year of sanctioned high school girls wrestling at the Idaho State Wrestling Tournament. Kessinger, the youngest female wrestler to win a championship at any weight class this year, pinned all of her opponents en route to capturing her first State Wrestling Title. Of Lindi’s performance, Anderson commented, “Lindi wrestled really tough through the District and State Tournaments, and worked really hard all season. Not only did she win the state championship, she set an example for the rest of the team, not only on how to work hard but how that hard work pays off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.