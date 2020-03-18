The Lewiston Invitational was held at Vollmer Bowl on Saturday, March 14. Orofino’s defending Idaho 2A pole vault state champion Eric Perry had a 3-inch personal record and won the boys’ pole vault at 13-9. Orofino’s Sydnie Zywina had a 34-4 to win the girls’ triple jump.
GIRLS
Team scores — Lewiston 204, Coeur d’Alene 150, Orofino 83, Kamiah 26, Bonners Ferry 18, St. Maries 10, Lake City 7.
100 — 1, Anika Grogan, Lew, 12.96. 2, Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.55. 3, Trinity Trembley, Lew, 13.78.
200 — 1, Anika Grogan, Lew, 27.17. 2, Emily Collins, Lew, 28.25. 3, Lakelynn McComas, Lew, 28.97.
400 — 1, Nakisha Matheson, CdA, 1:03.57. 2, Raeley Neeler, Lew, 1:04.37. 3, Emily Collins, Lew, 1:05.97.
800 — 1, Lauren Forster, CdA, 2:31.89. 2, Kailey Carpenter, Lew, 3:04.13.
1,600 — 1, Lauren Forster, CdA, 5:32.40. 2, Brooke Haddy, CdA, 7:25.11.
3,200 — no entries.
100 hurdles — 1, Madigan Kelly, Lew, 16.76. 2, Abby Rasmussen, Oro, 18.09. 3, Lexii Sackett, Kam, 21.09.
300 hurdles — 1, Madigan Kelly, Lew, 50.95. 2, Abby Rasmussen, Oro, 58.29.
400 relay — 1, Lewiston (Beeler, Kelly, J. Carpenter, Grogan) 51.80. 2, Orofino 54.67. 3, Coeur d’Alene 56.36.
800 relay — 1, Lewiston (McKeig, K. Carpenter, McComas, Wessels) 1:57.20.
Distance medley — not contested.
1,600 relay — 1, Lewiston (Collins, Wessels, Grogan, Beeler) 4:19.61. 2, Coeur d’Alene 4:37.12. 3, Kamiah 5:00.27.
High jump — 1, Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 5-0. 2, Myah Rietze, CdA, 4-10. 3, Alexis McKeig, Lew, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1, Savannah Butler, CdA, 7-6. 2, Ema Thompson, Lew, 7-0. 3, Julia Williams, Lew, 7-0.
Long jump — 1, Jennah Carpenter, Lew, 16-6½. 2, Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-0. 3, Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1, Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 34-4. 2, Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 33-9. 3, Emily Collins, Lew, 33-8.
Shot put — 1, Victoria Rae, BF, 38-11. 2, Kaitlyn Ward, CdA. 35-4½. 3, Lily Phenicie, CdA, 31-9.
Discus — 1, Kaitlyn Ward, CdA, 130-9. 2, Victoria Rae, BF, 130-3. 3, Emily Bronson, CdA, 128-5.
BOYS
Team scores — Lewiston 234, Coeur d’Alene 135, Orofino 79, Kamiah 77, St. Maries 58, Lake City 48.
100 — 1, Jacob Schnatter, LC, 11.32. 2, Eric Perry, Oro, 11.82. 3, Jaiden Caviness, Lew, 11.93.
200 — 1, Jacob Schnatter, LC, 23.03. 2, Kolby Moore, SM, 25.38. 3, Slade Peressini, CdA, 25.45.
400 — 1, Jace Sams, Kam, 54.49. 2, Cory Godwin, Oro, 55.89. 3, Devin Zagelow, Lew, 57.11.
800 — 1, Payton Bigler, Lew, 2:06.53. 2, Cameron Dance, CdA, 2:09.06. 3, Nicholas Remacle, Lew, 2:13.07.
1,600 — 1, Caden Byrer, Lew, 4:35.53. 2, Braden Dance, CdA, 4:41.18. 3, Payton Bigler, Lew, 4:43.25.
3,200 — 1, Caden Byrer, Lew, 10:13.87. 2, Braden Dance, CdA, 10:18.97. 3, Elijah Sobo, Lew, 10:19.33.
110 hurdles — 1, Harrison Smith, Lew, 16.33. 2, Joel Scott, Oro, 17.67, 3, Justin Dittman, SM, 18.45.
300 hurdles — 1, Harrison Smith, Lew, 43.24. 2, James Elliott, CdA, 45.98. 3, Justin Dittman, SM, 46.05.
400 relay — 1, Lewiston (Caviness, Hammond, Stroschein, Glaze) 47.18. 2, Orofino 48.33. 3, Kamiah 51.52.
800 relay — 1, Lewiston (Caviness, Zagelow, Walker, O’Brien) 1:38.76. 2, Kamiah 1:45.91. 3, Coeur d’Alene 1:47.91.
Distance medley — 1, Coeur d’Alene (C. Dance, Ball, Garner, B. Dance) 12:35.63. 2, Kamiah 13:18.07.
1,600 relay — 1, Lewiston (Bigler, Zagelow, O’Brien, Smith) 3:49.11. 2, Coeur d’Alene 4:07.40.
High jump — 1, Eli Jolly, CdA, 6-1. 2, Jack Kliewer, CdA, 5-10. 3, Harrison Smith, Lew, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1, Eric Perry, Oro, 13-9. 2, Dallin Dance, CdA, 11-6. 3, Justin Dittman, SM, 11-0.
Long jump — 1, Jacob Schnatter, LC, 21-7. 2, James White, Lew, 18-11½. 3, Donavan Hammond, Lew, 18-10½.
Triple jump — 1, Joel Scott, Oro, 38-8. 2, Mikal Brotnov, Kam, 37-4. 3, Kaleb Glaze, Lew, 36-7.
Shot put — 1, Reid Thomas, Oro, 45-8. 2, Logan Parson, LC, 40-9. 3, Samuel Granger, CdA, 39-0.
Discus — 1, Logan Parson, LC, 136-11. 2, Thor Kessinger, Lew, 122-8. 3, Thor Kessinger, Oro, 118-2.
